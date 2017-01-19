Manchester United outcast could be set to be offered a lifeline by Argentine giants but will have to wait until the summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is being monitored by Boca Juniors ahead of a potential summer move, according to The Sun.

Romero joined United in the summer of 2015, with former manager Louis Van Gaal seeing him as a reliable back-up option for David De Gea. However, he was called upon much earlier than expected.

During the transfer saga that almost saw De Gea move to Real Madrid, Romero was handed several starts by Van Gaal. He has never looked comfortable between the posts at United, though, and after De Gea’s proposed Real switch fell through – he was banished to the bench once more.

Since Jose Mourinho took the reigns at Old Trafford in the summer, he has made just five appearances, with De Gea firmly remaining the number one choice.

As per The Sun, Romero could be set to be rescued from United’s bench. The tabloid believe that Boca Juniors are keen to lure the 29-year-old back to his home country, but a move is only likely to materialise in the summer.