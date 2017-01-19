Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho plots £70M summer move for Portuguese starlet to form all-star attack

Manchester United are plotting a £70 million summer move for Monaco attacking-midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to The Sun.

Silva has scored two goals and provided four assists in Ligue 1 so far this campaign. He has been directly involved in a goal every 225 minutes for his side, playing a starring role in their title charge.

Though only 22-years-old, Silva has established himself as a key player for Monaco, and also one of the most entertaining in France’s top tier. His good performances appear to be attracting interest from abroad.

As per The Sun, United are also preparing a move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. The tabloid believe that Jose Mourinho’s plan is to bankroll a big-money move to sign Silva in the summer. The Portuguese international will then play behind Griezmann, forming an all-star forward line at Old Trafford.

However, The Sun believe that United will face stern competition from Real Madrid for Silva’s signature.