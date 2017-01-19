Pep Guardiola to admit failure as Man City target Real Madrid star in summer

Pep Guardiola made a bold call last summer when axing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart for new signing Claudio Bravo, and it hasn’t worked out for him.

The England international is doing well at Torino on what is a season-long loan deal, but doubts remain as to whether or not Guardiola will perform a U-turn and bring him back into the fold next season.

Further, with Willy Caballero’s contract expiring at the end of this season, it leaves a big question mark over who will be the first choice between the posts moving forward.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas could be the man to step up to the job as he has emerged as the No.1 target according to the report.

With Real’s eyes elsewhere in their pursuit of a new first-choice ‘keeper, the Costa Rican international could be allowed to leave as he has struggled in recent weeks and has faced criticism for his performances.

Nevertheless, it’s a kick in the teeth for Hart as if City do move for another established stopper then it all-but tells the 29-year-old that here is no future for him at all at the Etihad regardless of the troubles that Guardiola is encountering.

The Spanish tactician deserves some respect for making such a big decision and sticking by it, but as the statistics will prove, Bravo hasn’t been decisive this season, albeit with a backline that hasn’t really helped him on many occasions.

However, it is a major weakness and vulnerability for this team and although Guardiola will likely remain fiercely loyal to him between now and the end of the season, it appears as though he will make a change in the summer and try to rectify a problem that has haunted City so far this year.

His side have conceded 26 goals in 21 games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League table. It would seem as though Navas is potentially only the start in fixing the issue.