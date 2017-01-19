Tottenham injury news: Six weeks out for influential ace but no surgery and no new signing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Jan Vertonghen will not require surgery on his injured ankle.

The Belgian international sustained the problem during the win over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane last weekend, and was in visible pain on the sidelines.

While it’s suggested that he will be out for at least six weeks, Pochettino insisted at his press conference on Thursday that the injury isn’t as bad as first feared and so it came as welcome news as the 29-year-old won’t require surgery.

Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies will now battle it out for a spot in the starting line-up for this weekend’s clash with Manchester City with Spurs sticking with a back three.

Further, it appears as though the Argentine tactician has plenty of faith in his current options as he went on to add that he has plans to address the situation in the January transfer window by bringing in a replacement.

“We have plenty of players that can perform in his place and we are very happy with the squad and the players we have,” Pochettino said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Regardless though, given his importance to the team, his partnership with Toby Alderweireld and with the fixture list becoming busier next month with the return of the Europa League, the last thing that Pochettino would have wanted is an injury to a key player.

Tottenham are going well in the Premier League and have now moved up to second place and to within seven points of leaders Chelsea as they look set to push their London rivals all the way through the second half of the campaign.

Nevertheless, they can ill-afford to lose key players to injury for lengthy periods of time, and while they’ve escaped in a sense that Vertonghen won’t need surgery, his absence will still be a huge blow for them.