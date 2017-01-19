Tottenham transfer news: £10m bid falls short of valuation, injury to star man could affect deal for 23-year-old international

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies.

According to The Sun, Big Sam will bid £10m for the Wales international.

However, the same source claim that Spurs want double that figure to sell the versatile 23-year-old.

The Sun add that Palace have turned to Davies after they were unable to convince Sunderland to sell Patrick van Aanholt, who was part of Allardyce’s Black Cats side that beat relegation in 2016.

Until now, Davies has been a bit-part player for Spurs this season.

He has only started three Premier League games, with Danny Rose in stunning form in Tottenham’s left-back slot.

However, Davies could now be needed to play a key role on the left side of a back three.

Spurs recently switched from 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-3 formation, with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier operating as centre-backs.

However, Vertonghen suffered ligament damage in last weekend’s 4-0 win over West Brom, meaning he will be out for a serious chunk of the title run-in.

That injury to Vertonghen could make Spurs more reluctant to lose Davies, who has plenty of experience playing in a back three.

Davies, who came off the bench to replace Vertonghen against West Brom, was used regularly as a left-sided centre-back for his country as Wales qualified for Euro 2016 and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.