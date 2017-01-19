(Video) Arsene Wenger turns joker as he hilariously responds to question on future of influential Arsenal duo

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger showed his softer side on Thursday as he was asked about Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at his press conference.

The pair will see their respective contracts expire in 2018, and as of yet there has been little in the way of genuine progress in negotiations.

With concern growing that Arsenal could lose one or both of them next summer, it has been constantly on agenda for Wenger when talking to the press.

Having previously insisted that it was best he didn’t discuss the matter, one reporter thought he’d try his luck and indirectly ask whether or not there was any movement in the situation.

After reeling him by inviting him to ask the question, Wenger ultimately just dismissed him which in turn led to giggles all around the press room.

It was a funny moment for most, but there will undoubtedly be many Arsenal fans who didn’t see the funny side of it and are simply just keen on getting their two biggest stars to commit their futures to the club.