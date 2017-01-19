Watford close to completing loan deal for West Ham flop who averages a goal every four games in the Premier League

Watford are close to completing a deal to sign former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate on loan until the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Zarate already has experience of what life is like in the Premier League, having played in the competition for Birmingham, West Ham and QPR. The Argentine made 40 appearances in England’s top tier, but only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

His previous struggles in the Premier League do not appear to have deterred Watford, however. As per The Sun, the Hornets have identified Zarate as a loan target this month.

The tabloid believe that Watford have negotiated a deal to bring the 29-year-old to Vicarage Road until the end of the season, with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

The Sun note that Watford boss Walter Mazzarri believes that Zarate is the right man to solve their goal-scoring shortfalls.