West Ham close to completing £8M deal for Southampton star who has made 20 appearances for the Portugal national team

West Ham are close to completing the signing of Southampton captain Jose Fonte in an £8 million deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Fonte has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League, having answered every question posed to him during his time with Southampton.

His first call-up for the Portuguese national side in 2014 was testament to how impressive his performances were. He has gone on to make 20 appearances for the European champions.

However, not all is rosy for him at St. Mary’s. As reported by the Daily Mail, Fonte has asked to leave the club this transfer window.

The tabloid believe that West Ham have swooped in to benefit from the situation. The Daily Mail report that after having a £7 million bid rejected, the Hammers have now upped their proposal to £8 million, which has been accepted by Southampton.

After seven years with the Saints, it appears as though Fonte is about to say his farewells.