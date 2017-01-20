Arsenal transfer news: Italian giants line up a summer move for midfield maestro having previously failed to sign him

AC Milan remain interested in signing Arsenal midfield maestro Jack Wilshere, according to The Sun.

Wilshere broke onto the scene with the Gunners as a teenager. He became the youngest ever league debutant in the club’s history when he took to the field at the age of 16 years and 256 days.

He fast established himself as a key member of the Arsenal squad, with a man of the match performance against Barcelona in the Champions League remaining his best memory with the club.

However, largely due to the plethora of options Arsene Wenger has at his disposal in Arsenal’s midfield, Wilshere fast fell out of favour and subsequently joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

He has been able to replicate the form he showed earlier in his career during his time with the Cherries, and it appears to have attracted attention from abroad.

The Sun cite Calciomercato in reporting that AC Milan, who previously moved for Wilshere before he joined Bournemouth, could look to secure his services in the summer transfer window. The tabloid note that the 25-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his deal with the Gunners, and it is unclear whether he will pen an extension.