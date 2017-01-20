Antoine Griezmann to Man United: Sky Sports expert provides update on possible Old Trafford switch

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but there has been no progress as of yet in talks.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this week, the French international is being targeted as the next high-profile stellar name that the Premier League giants wish to add to their squad.

No deal is expected this month, but it seems as though United are preparing to launch an assault for the La Liga marksman at the end of the season.

Sky Sports and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has doubled down on that claim by insisting that United are interested, but he claimed that not only is there no agreement as of yet but the player himself has yet to decide on where his future lies.

There is NO agreement Griezmann/United at this stage. Do they want him? Of course. Has he decided on his future? Definitively not yet pic.twitter.com/qWvVx5SFyg — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 20, 2017

In turn, it looks as though United supporters will have to wait a few months yet to discover whether or not Jose Mourinho will add another world-class French star to his squad having brought back Paul Pogba to the club last year.

Aside from the fact that Griezmann has proven himself as a top player since his move to Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014, United are seemingly set to make it part of their strategy to add a marquee name to their squad each year.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 25 games so far this season as he continues to play an influential role in Diego Simeone’s side, but this summer may well be the right time to move on to the biggest of stages and help take United to the next level.