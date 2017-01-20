Man City suffer hammer blow in pursuit of midfielder who has lifted a trophy every 17 games during his time at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is set to reject interest from Manchester City and remain at the Nou Camp, according to The Sun.

Rakitic may not be the quintessential Barcelona player, he is not of the same breed of Andres Iniesta and Xavi, but he has proven to be every bit as influential. Though only making 132 appearances in the claret and blue stripes, he has already lifted eight pieces of silverware.

That means he has won a trophy every 17 games he has played for the club – which is completely mental. His stellar performances appear to have caught the eye of a man who is also looking to add to his jam-packed trophy cabinet.

As per The Sun, Guardiola looked into the possibility of bringing Rakitic to the Etihad from his former club. However, the Croat has confirmed that he does not see his future anywhere other than Barcelona.

The Sun quote Rakitic, who pledges his loyalty to the La Liga giants: “I’m looking forward to sitting down with people at the club because I want to renew and stay here for many years.”