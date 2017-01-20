Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday Live Stream – Watch Friday Championship Clash Online

We’re all set for a Friday night thriller as Brighton take on Sheffield Wednesday from the Championship with all to play for.

Everyone enjoys a top of the table clash, and if you follow the Championship much then you’ll know that Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday is set to be a good one tonight, with the second place side taking on a strong Sheffield Wednesday team who are looking to spoil the show as they take to the road.

Granted, Chris Hughton’s Brighton will go in as favourites for the clash as they are really taking English football by storm this season but Sheffield Wednesday are hardly their usual easy opponents and the underdog’s will be doing all they can to snatch a point or three on the night.

The Seagulls were brought back down to earth last week, losing 2-0 away at Preston, which ended their impressive 18 game unbeaten streak.

Wednesday have already caused some upsets against teams at the top this season, having beaten both Huddersfield and Newcastle on the road, and will look to do the same in this game.

With Preston having defeated Brighton 2-0 in their last game, Sheffield Wednesday will look to learn from the mid table side, even if they themselves have not lost in 6 games and taken 21 points out of their last 30.

The match is an important one for both sides in their chase for promotion, and with that in mind, a draw could be on the cards as it could prove to be a must not lose game more than a must win one.

Either way, it’s certainly a clash of the titans when it comes to English football’s second tier sides, and will be worth a watch if you’re looking to see some quality Championship football on a Friday night.

33 year old Glenn Murray has been enjoying a fine season with the Seasider’s so far, having gotten himself a healthy 15 goals in 25 league games.

And even though his form has dipped slightly of late, Brighton will be looking to him to come up with the goods in such an important clash but he comes up a stifling Wednesday defensive unit.

Wednesday have one of the tighest defences in the Championship this season keeping a clean sheet in their last five, and if they are to keep up their promotion push they need to add to that tally tonight.

The 4/1 on the Sheffield Wednesday away win is sure to attract plenty of attention from punters looking for more value, however we fancy taking a punt on the the huge 10/1 for the Sheffield Wednesday win and under 1/5 goals win double.

With both sides having plenty to play for we could be set for a cagey affair, and a goal either way could decide the outcome.

