Chelsea give biggest indication yet that Diego Costa is going absolutely nowhere

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has had his troubles over the past week or so, but it doesn’t look as though the club are considering life without him moving forward.

The Spaniard was dropped for the win at Leicester City last weekend after rumours of a move to China and bust-ups in training with club staff.

While it remains to be seen whether or not he starts for Antonio Conte’s side this weekend, the club have seemingly made a big statement to suggest that they see his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by The Daily Star, Costa will feature in a major revamp of the branding at the stadium which is set to be redeveloped.

The key point made in the report though is that while Chelsea have changed the promotion by removing Oscar from all banners and such since his £60m move to Shanghai Shenhua, they have left Costa in and he features heavily throughout.

The fact that the 28-year-old is a key part of the club’s strategy and drive moving forward with the branding suggests that he isn’t going anywhere as it would require another revamp this summer if that were the case and he was lining up a move elsewhere.

Things can change very quickly in football so it can’t be entirely ruled out, but given the importance of the Spanish international to Chelsea so far this season, the focus for all concerned at the club will be on ensuring that he’s happy and helping the team achieve its objectives.

With 14 goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season, the Blues will be hopeful that he’s ready to come back in against Hull City and continues to fire them towards Premier League title glory with Conte certainly likely to miss him over an extended period of time.