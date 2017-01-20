Chelsea team news: Conte opens door for return of key man vs Hull City

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that striker Diego Costa is available for selection for this weekend’s encounter with Hull City.

The Premier League leaders host Marco Silva’s men at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, hoping to pick up from where they left off last time out having secured a win over Leicester City.

Costa was dropped from the squad for that game due to speculation over his future, a ‘bust-up’ in training and a reported back injury, as there were fears from a Chelsea perspective that he could leave at the end of the season.

However, Conte handled the situation magnificently, from dealing with the media to preventing the situation spiralling into something bigger, and according to ESPN FC correspondent Liam Twomey who attended his press conference on Friday, Costa is in line to return.

Conte asked if Costa is available: "Yes, he's available for the game. He trained very well, he looks fit & he doesn't have pain in his back" — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 20, 2017

Given that he’s bagged 14 goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season, the Spaniard will be a huge boost for Chelsea as they look to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

While Conte may have got the response and performance he wanted from the rest of his players last week, they are undoubtedly a better team with Costa leading the line and so Hull can expect a tough trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Italian tactician elaborated further on the speculation of a possible move to China for his top goalscorer, and doesn’t believe such a move will materialise.

Conte on Costa: "I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea. He is happy to play with us. This idea [China] is far from his mind" #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 20, 2017