Ex-Arsenal villain will infuriate fans as he gives verdict on current squad and praises rivals

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has spoken at length about his old club, and he may well have earned himself some grief from Gunners fans.

The 32-year-old is currently on international duty with Togo at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite the fact that he has been without a club since June after leaving Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, interest off the pitch in him is still high, with The Guardian sitting down with the former Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid forward for an extended interview.

After leaving the Gunners for City in 2009 which also paved the way for that infamous celebration at the Etihad Stadium, and to then join bitter rivals Spurs three years later, it’s fair to say that Adebayor isn’t the most popular man at the Emirates.

In turn, for him to talk about the squad in the way that he does below, coupled with his praise for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham, he’s probably just bought himself a ticket to getting destroyed on social media by angry Arsenal supporters.

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sánchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got.

“If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward. Arsenal’s problem is that today they are just Özil and Sánchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem.”

Meanwhile, as for his relationship with Pochettino and his happiness to see Spurs doing well: “I’m happy for Pochettino and how they are doing.

“Things didn’t work out between us but he is a great manager and we still have a good relationship despite what people might think. We still keep in touch – he is a good guy and has changed Tottenham.”

He may well just enjoy receiving attention and criticism, but Adebayor will be fully focused on doing his best this month at the Africa Cup of Nations in order to earn himself a return to England or another top league in Europe as he looks to extend his career further.