Former Man United defender believes that Liverpool star who is involved in a goal every 99 mins would be welcome at Barca

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has claimed that Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho would be welcome at the Nou Camp, report The Sun.

Coutinho has firmly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most talented and excited players in recent seasons. This term, though, he has taken things to another level.

The Brazilian has scored five goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this campaign, despite missing two months of action with a knee injury. He has contributed to a goal every 99 minutes during the Reds’ early-season title-charge – and it’s unlikely that he’s going to stop there.

His good form appears to have captured the attention of former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique.

The Sun quote Pique in welcoming the idea of Coutinho joining the La Liga giants: “This is the work of Robert Fernandez, the technical secretary. But obviously we will welcome all great players with open arms if they come.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona’s interest in Coutinho will become concrete, but the thought of losing their star man will undoubtedly be a frightening one for the Liverpool faithful.