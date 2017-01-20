Jose Mourinho could be at his most ruthless this summer with 11 Manchester United players up for talks

Manchester United seemingly have countless big decisions to make this summer, and the planning starts now for manager Jose Mourinho.

A 16-game unbeaten streak in all competitions has helped the Red Devils reestablish themselves this season as they look to end the campaign in strong fashion and win silverware.

Whether or not that involves reinforcements arriving in January remains to be seen, but as per the Manchester Evening News, there are big decisions to be made moving forward regarding the futures of several senior players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michael Carrick are out of contract in the summer, but given their importance and influence on the team this season, it would be a major surprise to see either not offered a new deal.

It’s added that Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Jesse Lingard and Adnan Januzaj will be out of contract in 2018, while Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Sam Johnstone and Andreas Pereira also see their deals expire in 2018 but have clauses to extend for another year.

The report claims that Mata and Herrera are set to start talks at the end of the season, while Lingard has already started negotiations over a new deal.

However, it remains to be seen what happens with the remaining players, as it could be argued that Januzaj, Young, Johnstone and Pereira are expendable and will likely be allowed to leave rather than be offered new contracts.

It could be a similar situation for Blind if Mourinho prefers other options in defence, while it’s added in the report that Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, David De Gea and Wayne Rooney see their respective deals run to an end in 2019.

Given his run ins with Shaw and Smalling prior to Christmas over fitness and injuries, question marks could genuinely be raised over whether or not they have long-term futures at Old Trafford.

Much really does depend on what Mourinho plans to do in the upcoming transfer markets, but he will not only have to balance the books as much as possible, but he also has to make room in his squad for new players and that means that several players on the list above could be looking at a United exit this summer.