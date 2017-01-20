Jurgen Klopp suffers major transfer blow as Barcelona rival Liverpool for U21 starlet

Liverpool will reportedly have to fend off interest from Barcelona in order to complete the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach ace Mahmoud Dahoud.

The 21-year-old is said to be one of Jurgen Klopp’s top transfer targets having been linked with a move last summer, as per The Daily Star.

While the Premier League side are unlikely to swoop for the midfielder this month, they are expected to revisit the situation at the end of the season as it’s more likely that Gladbach will be willing to sell then rather than midway through the campaign.

However, that has now been complicated by talk of interest from Barca, with Footmercato claiming that the La Liga giants are already planning their business in advance of the summer and are said to be keen on Dahoud if they miss out on Marseille’s Maxime Lopez.

In turn, it remains to be seen how that situation plays out, while the Star add that Juventus were also previously keen on the Gladbach ace who has scored one goal and provided two assists in 17 appearances so far this season.

Given what he did in Germany and having built a reputation for helping young talent develop and become top players, there are plenty of reasons why Dahoud would be keen on linking up with Klopp.

Coupled with how well Liverpool are doing this season and their aspirations of fighting for the Premier League title year on year, the appeal of moving to Anfield is obvious.

Nevertheless, with Barca potentially interested it changes the landscape entirely. As a result, Dahoud could have a very difficult decision on his hands this summer with Klopp undoubtedly keen on strengthening his squad at the end of the season regardless of what happens between now and May.