Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp could make a summer swoop for Man City outcast to address evident weakness in his side

Liverpool are preparing a shock swoop for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to The Sun.

Hart will be remembered for a very long time at the Etihad for his heroics between the posts during their two Premier League triumph, but he appears to have been quickly forgotten by Pep Guardiola.

After taking the reigns at City in the summer, Guardiola got to work almost immediately to implement his passing philosophy. Hart was the first casualty, swiftly being replaced by Claudio Bravo, who arrived from Spanish champions Barcelona.

Hart subsequently joined Torino on loan, where he has rebuilt his reputation with his stellar performances. His good form appears to have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

As per The Sun, Liverpool will make a move for the England number one when the summer transfer window opens. The tabloid believe that Hart prefers to remain in the Premier League, and Liverpool could well be the perfect fit.

Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have shown their flaws in recent months, and thus there is definitely a need for a new goalkeeper at Anfield.