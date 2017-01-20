Liverpool stalwart concedes he has uncertain future as Anfield exit could come at any time

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed that he is taking his future at the club “day by day” as doubts remain that he’ll stay at Anfield this month.

The 30-year-old has been at the club for 10 years since arriving from Gremio but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he has been linked with leaving in January.

While his versatility certainly makes him a useful part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, it remains to be seen whether or not he remains beyond the month or perhaps receives an extension, but the Brazilian is fully aware that things could change very quickly and he could be preparing for a move soon.

“If, by the end of January, I am here, it will be great. This is the best place for me to be right now,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“But I cannot tell you in two months, four months or one year. I have to think about my future. But it is all good. I am happy in this moment and I just have to go day by day.”

While praising Klopp for his trust and openness with regards to his role and insisting that he is fully committed to playing well when given an opportunity, Lucas conceded that ultimately he has to think about his long-term future as he doesn’t have too many years left at the top.

In turn, with his reduced role at Liverpool, having made 16 appearances in all competitions with reduced minutes as a back-up player, it may force a rethink in terms of leaving this month if the right offer comes in, with ESPN FC noting that he rejected a switch to Inter earlier this month.

That move seemingly wasn’t the right one for him, and although he reiterated his love for Liverpool, should a club make a long-term offer that allows Lucas regular playing time, then it would surely be difficult for him to turn that down.