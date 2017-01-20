Man City vs Tottenham team news: £27M summer signing available for City while two Spurs stars miss out through injury

Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday in what is undoubtedly the biggest fixture of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Spurs are the most in-form team in any of Europe’s top five leagues, having won all of their last six league games. It is a run of form that leaves them as Chelsea’s nearest challengers for the top spot.

For Man City, it has been a different story. Pep Guardiola’s side were torn about by Everton last weekend, losing 4-0 in a defensive horror-show. It left City’s title hopes hanging by a thread, trailing Chelsea by ten points – they are in desperate need of a result this weekend.

The BBC have summarised all the latest team-news for both sides. Gabriel Jesus, who moved to the Etihad in the summer for what the BBC report to be a £27 million fee, is available for selection for City. However, midfield maestro Fernandinho remains suspended after picking up his third red-card of the season.

The two notable absentees for Tottenham are Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela, who both remain sidelined with respective injuries.

