Man United face competition from German giants in the race to sign striker prodigy who was handed his international debut at 19

Manchester United face competition from Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Ajax prodigy Kasper Dolberg, according to the Mirror.

Dolberg has broken onto the scene for Ajax this campaign. The Dane has made 16 appearances in the Eredivisie so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on eight occasions.

To average a goal every other game in any European league is commendable, especially at the tender age of 19. He was also handed his debut for the Danish national team in November, which is testament to his progress.

His good form appears to have attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. As per the Mirror, Dolberg is on United’s radar, with Jose Mourinho sending representatives to assess the Dane. However, the tabloid report that ‘The Special One’ will face stern competition.

The Mirror believe that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing Dolberg’s services. Dortmund have made a habit of securing some of Europe’s biggest talent – could Dolberg be the next?