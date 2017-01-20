Manchester United may not have seen the last of £21.7M departing winger after agreeing on a £35M first-option clause

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not ruled out the possibility of Memphis Depay returning to the club after negotiating a buy-back clause into the deal that saw him join Lyon, according to The Sun.

Depay joined United in the summer of 2015 after impressing during a title-winning campaign with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. The 22-year-old bagged 28 goals in 40 appearances for PSV, and it appeared to catch the eye of former United boss Louis Van Gaal.

However, Depay struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, scoring just seven goals in his debut season – and there didn’t appear to be any way back after Mourinho took over.

He subsequently joined Lyon, for what The Sun report to be a fee of £21.7 million. That may not, however, be the last the United faithful see of him in Manchester.

As per The Sun, United negotiated a £35 million first-option clause into Depay’s departure. That means that if Lyon do ever decide to cash-in on the Dutchman, United will be handed the opportunity to re-sign him for a fixed fee of £35 million.