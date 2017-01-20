Manchester United set to offload £21.7m flop in next 48 hours as deal imminent

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay will be a Lyon player in the next 48 hours, that’s according to the Ligue 1 side’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Dutchman is set to complete a move worth £21.7m having failed to have the desired impact at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2015.

Having made just one start under Jose Mourinho so far this season, it was clear that his future was in doubt, and a move to France is all-but done with Aulas confirming that he is awaiting the arrival of the 22-year-old.

“We’ve bet on a player who wants to show his immense talent,” Aulas told RMC Sport. “There was a lot of interest in him from his time with Holland and in Eindhoven, where he had two fantastic seasons.

“It was a dream because he corresponds exactly with the player we were looking for. In addition, he has a certain panache.

“It’s ongoing but it will take, I think, another 48 hours for him to be registered.”

Aulas went on to reveal that while there is an agreement in principle, the last remaining details in the contract have to be agreed upon as there are various bonuses included in the deal while United will have a buy-back clause inserted as well as sell-on clauses.

In turn, it’s a slightly complicated matter, but ultimately the deal is expected to be completed in the next two days, as per the report, and Depay can look forward to a fresh challenge having been snubbed in Manchester so far this season.

Having arrived with such big expectations, it will certainly be a major disappointment for both the player and United to see him leave.

However, it simply hasn’t worked out for him at Old Trafford and with such fierce competition for places in the wide positions at the club, it’s a sensible move from Mourinho to cash in and recoup almost all of the £25m that the club spent to sign Depay from PSV Eindhoven, as noted by Sky Sports.