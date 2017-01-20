Manchester United targeting Premier League and want all four trophies insists influential ace

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has insisted that the club are not prioritising any competition as they remain in the hunt for all four trophies.

Things are looking a lot more positive at Old Trafford as a run of 16 games unbeaten in all competitions has ensured that they remain in contention for various trophies.

Having booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup, they’re a semi-final second leg away from reaching the EFL Cup final and will resume Europa League duty next month.

If there is one competition in which it looks unlikely that they’ll succeed, it’s the Premier League as despite their impressive run, they remain 12 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

Nevertheless, De Gea has reiterated that a club the size and stature of United must aim to win everything, and that is exactly what they’re doing this season.

“We are in the four competitions and we need to fight for everything,” De Gea exclusively told Sky Sports News HQ.

“We are Manchester United. We are close to the (EFL Cup) final at Wembley and we need to start (preparing for that) on Saturday against Stoke.

“We want to keep winning. We are in a good run and we need to stay at the same level, try to win many games and then we can see where we finish in the league.”

Meanwhile, the Spaniard offered his support to teammate Paul Pogba who hasn’t always entirely convinced since his big-money return to Old Trafford last summer.

Having gone through his own difficulties when he joined the club in 2011, De Gea has come through it a stronger player and individual, and he has no doubts that Pogba will follow suit and continue to grow into his role in order to become a pivotal part of United’s push for success moving forward.