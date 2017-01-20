Middlesbrough track out-of-favour Spanish trio that Boro boss Aitor Karanka has tracked since they were 15-years-old

Middlesbrough are eyeing up Spanish trio Jese Rodriguez, Gerard Deulofeu and Bojan, according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague.

All three could well be on the move this month after being frozen out by their respective clubs.

Jese only joined PSG in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to break into the starting side under the stewardship of Unai Emery.

It has been a similar story for Deulofeu at Everton. Largely down to the Toffees’ success since Ronald Koeman took the reigns in the summer, he has found his route into the side firmly blocked. The arrival of Ademola Lookman could further limit his opportunities.

Bojan is another who has been struggling for game time. Mark Hughes has opted to use the crafty Spaniard sporadically, with both Peter Crouch and Jonathan Walters both being used ahead of him.

As per Guillem Balague, Boro manager Aitor Karanka has tracked all three of them since they were 15. He believes that the Premier League strugglers are interested in all three of them, but will face competition from elsewhere.