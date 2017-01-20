Pep Guardiola set for major call as he looks to integrate £27m Man City signing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to let Gabriel Jesus loose on the Premier League, but it could be bad news for some City stalwarts.

The Brazilian international completed his £27m move to Manchester this week and is eligible to make his debut for his new side against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, as per The Mirror.

In turn, it’s suggested that the 19-year-old is ready to put the pressure on the likes of Sergio Aguero and David Silva, which can only be a good thing for City as a whole as it will give them a kick to rediscover their best form.

City can ill afford another defeat this weekend following on from their 4-0 loss at Everton last time out, and it doesn’t get much tougher than an in-form Spurs side visiting the Etihad hoping to exploit their vulnerabilities.

Critics would have pointed out what City really needed was defensive reinforcements with the likes of Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Nicolas Otamendi not performing well enough, while John Stones hasn’t been as dependable as expected.

However, if Jesus can come in and shake things up in attack, then perhaps it will give the entire side a lift to get themselves back on track and ensure that the club at the very least finish in the top four to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

The Brazilian forward is not expected to start on Saturday evening, but Guardiola will be hopeful that he can make his debut and make an immediate impression to give the entire squad a lift.