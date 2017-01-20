(Photo) Manchester United flop bids emotional farewell as £21.7m exit confirmed

Lyon have confirmed the signing of winger Memphis Depay from Manchester United, in a deal reportedly worth £21.7m, as the Dutchman has said his goodbyes.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015, arriving as former manager Louis van Gaal’s marquee signing after the pair had worked together with the national team.

After a highly impressive spell with PSV Eindhoven, much was expected of the Dutchman at Old Trafford, but unfortunately for him and the club it didn’t work out as planned.

As reported by BBC Sport, he will now join Lyon in a deal worth £21.7m, and will hope to rediscover his best form and be a decisive figure in Ligue 1.

Fitness, form and competition for places ultimately conspired against Depay in Manchester, with Jose Mourinho having nothing but praise for his character and professionalism in his press conference on Thursday.

However, it simply didn’t work out for the winger this time round, with United having a buy-back clause in the deal with Lyon which suggests that they will monitor his progress in France and if the situation calls for it, he may well return to Old Trafford one day.

Nevertheless, for now he’ll be fully focused on making his latest challenge a success, although he had time on Twitter to say his emotional goodbyes as he will undoubtedly be disappointed with the way things went for him in Manchester.