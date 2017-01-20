Struggling £18m Tottenham flop rejects chance to quit on Pochettino to prove himself

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has turned down a chance to join Galatasaray this month in order to fight for his future, according to his agent.

The Dutchman arrived at White Hart Lane last summer in a deal worth £18.6m, as per Sky Sports, but has struggled to show the type of form at AZ Alkmaar that earned him his move to England.

In fact, although the 22-year-old has three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, he has yet to score in open play as he continues to struggle for confidence and form.

Leaving would ultimately have been the easy decision as it must be painfully difficult for the striker right now as he desperately tries to prove himself in the Premier League.

However, his agent, Patrick van Diermen has insisted that his client wants to make a success of his spell in north London and has turned down a move to Galatasaray.

“He decided to turn down all interest,” Patrick van Diermen told Omroep Brabant. “Galatasaray came with an offer but Vincent will stay with Tottenham Hotspur. He decided to turn down Galatasaray.

“Vincent chose Tottenham Hotspur in the summer fully aware of what his chances would be to play. He signed a long-term contract with a good club with fantastic facilities and a good coach.

“Before he got injured he got playing time every week. He is enjoying his time and wants to fight for his chance.”

With Harry Kane back in the side and firing, it’s unlikely that Janssen will be afforded the same opportunities that Van Diermen notes.

However, as Spurs continue to battle for silverware on various fronts, the Dutch international will have chances between now and the end of the season to prove his worth as the side will need to be rotated.

His signing was ultimately a gamble last summer which has yet to pay off, but Mauricio Pochettino will have to stay patient with him and hope that he can eventually deliver goals for his side.