Three ways that Pep Guardiola could accommodate £27 million summer signing Gabriel Jesus into his Manchester City side

The BBC report that summer signing Gabriel Jesus is available for selection for Manchester City on Saturday as they host second-place Tottenham.

Jesus is widely considered as one of the most exciting young strikers anywhere on the planet. The fee that Pep Guardiola parted with, £27 million as reported by the BBC, to secure his services is testament to just how highly he is rated.

There can be few questions about his ability, but where will he fit into Man City’s starting eleven? Here are three ways that Guardiola could accommodate his new weapon against Spurs.

Instead of Aguero

Earlier today, The Sun reported that Guardiola is prepared to sell Sergio Aguero. That would leave Jesus and Kelechi Iheanacho as the only two competitors to lead Man City’s line. Having bagged 21 goals for Palmerias last season, Jesus would undoubtedly be confident that he could make that spot his own.

Two upfront

Throughout Man City’s success in recent seasons, there has been a great emphasis put on their strikers. Throughout Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini’s stints at the helm at the Etihad, they ensured they had three or four quality strikers at their disposal. If Guardiola is able to make Aguero and Jesus click up front, it could be deadly.

Out-wide

Jesus has also played out wide in the past. City have a plethora of options on the flanks, with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Jesus Navas competing for just two positions. Jesus could well join those in the race to start out wide in Guardiola’s side.