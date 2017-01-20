(Video) New Tottenham stadium: Stunning imagery reveals how incredible Spurs’ new £750m home will look

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed new images and virtual reality videos of the club’s new stadium, and it’s fair to say it’s very impressive.

The 61,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open in 2018 and will be the largest-capacity football ground in London as Spurs look to take a massive step forward as a club with a massive £750m investment, as reported by The Mirror.

In turn, they took the opportunity to show off the numerous features that the new stadium will boast, including the longest general admission bar in a UK stadium along with heated seats, a micro-brewery and an in-house bakery.

All-in-all, combine that with the stunning plans for the general look of the stadium both inside and out and what it will do from a financial perspective for Tottenham, it is a huge deal.

Mauricio Pochettino has built a young and talented squad that is already competing for the Premier League title and look a strong candidate to push leaders Chelsea all the way this season.

Provided that they can come through any potential sticky patch that comes with moving to a new home and the possible impact it has on having to sell players in order to balance the books, the future is very bright for Tottenham as they look forward to moving into their new stadium in just over 18 months time.

? A new look around what will be our new home! ? We've officially launched our new stadium premium experiences – https://t.co/png3ifcIoq pic.twitter.com/hQiHezHCSF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017

The H Club: An exceptional members’ club that will offer a range of Michelin-star calibre dining experiences… #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/2OQFxWhYwt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017

Loge Suites: Contemporary and innovative loge suites will feature for the first time in a UK stadium… #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/RbO5AQ4Pdj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017