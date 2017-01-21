Arsenal ready to hijack move to beat PL rivals to signing of 24-year-old winger

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to beat Everton to the signing of Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, who was the subject of a £12m bid from the Toffees last summer.

As reported by The Sun, Everton had been keen on signing the talented winger in a big-money deal before the start of the season.

However, with his contract expiring this summer, he is likely to be available in a cut-price deal in January.

While it appears as though Arsenal are keen to take advantage of the situation as Lyon will want to avoid losing him on a free transfer if he doesn’t sign a new deal, the Gunners are only set to make a summer swoop.

It’s added that Everton had reached an agreement with Lyon over a £12m transfer, but Ghezzal himself rejected the move as he wanted to join a bigger club.

Further, it’s claimed that his representatives have made contact with the Gunners over a possible switch in the summer, and it may well interest Arsene Wenger as it would of course mean bringing in a talented individual without splashing out on a hefty transfer fee.

Nevertheless, it’s still questionable as to whether there is even a need for Arsenal to sign Ghezzal with the attacking options currently at Wenger’s disposal, particularly in the wide positions.

With the likes of Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott and Lucas Perez all deployed on the flanks this season, adding Ghezzal to the squad would be a questionable decision even if on a free.

Nevertheless, the report claims that the north London are interest and will be in the running at the end of the season for the Algerian international.