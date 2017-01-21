Chelsea interested in signing dynamic winger from Serie A giants who has scored seven goals so far this campaign

Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to The Sun.

Perisic has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Serie A. His lightening pace accompanied by his quality end product have made him a nightmare to deal with for Serie A defences.

His stellar performances appear to have caught the attention of one Premier League giant. As per The Sun, Chelsea are tracking Perisic, but will face competition from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

There doesn’t appear to be any genuine need for reinforcements on the flanks at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all enjoying excellent seasons, and have played a major role in Chelsea’s title-charge.

However, Chelsea often look to secure all the best talent that is available, and Perisic more-than qualifies for that bracket. It remains to be seen whether Antonio Conte will make their interest concrete this transfer window.