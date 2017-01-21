Jose Mourinho closing in on £30m signing to bolster Man United attacking options

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the £30m signing of Benfica forward Goncalo Guedes, according to reports in Portugal.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated and despite his underwhelming tally of seven goals in 28 games so far this season, he’s seen as a star for the future.

He has shown his force as a creative spark in the final third through his assists too though, as he has registered seven in those outings.

According to Record, he may well be continuing his development at Old Trafford, as it’s claimed that the two clubs are in negotiations over a £30m move and an agreement could be reached in the coming days.

In fact, the report goes as far as to say that he won’t feature against Tondela this weekend, such is the stage at which talks are at, with the Benfica president and agent Jorge Mendes meeting in London this week to thrash out a deal.

It’s added that Memphis Depay was expected to be included in the deal, but with the Dutchman securing his move to Lyon this week, that is no longer an option.

However, it doesn’t appear to have scuppered chances of reaching an agreement, and it remains to be seen whether or not Guedes arrives at Old Trafford this month to give Mourinho another attacking option.

He won’t be short of competition that’s for sure, as with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all vying for places, he’ll likely be seen as a squad player with a bright future ahead of him to become a pivotal part in the side moving forward.