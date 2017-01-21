Pochettino taunts Guardiola ahead of showdown between Premier League rivals

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has raised the tension levels by insisting that the north London outfit are a bigger club than Manchester City.

The two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, with Spurs hoping to extend their impressive recent run of form to continue to apply the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Meanwhile, things haven’t gone as smoothly for Pep Guardiola’s men, as they look to produce a response after their 4-0 defeat to Everton last time out.

While both clubs remain in the hunt for the title and a top-four finish, Pochettino has lit the touch paper by revealing his opinion that Spurs are a bigger club than City.

“Historically, Tottenham are bigger than Man City,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “The fans are bigger at Tottenham. This season was a fantastic opportunity to show everyone with 90,000 at Wembley. It was an amazing thing.

“City has a different philosophy but they are not at a different level. They are a different club, different philosophy, different business.”

The Argentine tactician has done an excellent job at White Hart Lane since arriving from Southampton in 2014, as he has continued the progress at the club and turned them into perennial title contenders it seems.

With a strong squad filled with young talent, quality international players, a manager with great ideas and tactical nous coupled with an exciting new stadium on the way, the future is certainly looking very bright at Tottenham as they look to create more club history.

As for City, with Guardiola in charge and their global appeal growing over recent years, they will be hoping that trophies continue to cement their place as one of the top English clubs as they look to further develop their brand and appeal under the Spaniard.