Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: Rooney magic rescues United as MOTM Grant frustrates them

Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw at Stoke City on Saturday to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

The Red Devils have been pushing hard to make up ground and force their way into the top four, and although this is a setback for Jose Mourinho and his men, they showed their resolve and quality to continue to fight until the end.

A first-half Juan Mata own goal looked to be the difference between the two sides, as the Spaniard had a terrible opening 45 minutes that he will want to quickly forget.

Having put into his own net, the Spaniard was later guilty of missing a glorious opportunity to bag an equaliser as he made a mess of a simple tap-in.

Despite having their chances and pushing to the very end, United looked set for a frustrating afternoon until Rooney stepped up, swung his free-kick in and rescued a point for his team.

It was also a huge landmark goal for the 31-year-old too, as it took his tally in a United shirt to 250, as he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton and moves clear at the top of the record books.

Stoke City player ratings: Grant 8; Johnson 7, Shawcross 7, M. Indi 7, Pieters 6; Adam 6, Whelan 7; Shaqiri 6, Allen 6, Arnautovic 6; Crouch 7.

Substitutes: Afellay 6, Ngoy 6, Imbula 6.

Manchester United player ratings: De Gea 6, Valencia 7, Jones 7, Smalling 7, Blind 6, Fellaini 7, Herrera 7, Mata 5, Pogba 7, Mkhitaryan 6, Ibrahimovic 6.

Substitutes: Rashford 6, Rooney 6, Lingard 6.