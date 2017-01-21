Tottenham injury news: defensive crisis deepens for Pochettino as star defender limps off during Man City stalemate

Tottenham have been handed a major injury scare after Toby Alderweireld limped off during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Alderweireld has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders in recent seasons. His near-telepathic partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen has been a major contributor to Tottenham’s recent success.

However, that partnership appears to have been split up in it’s entirety. Vertonghen is already sidelined and it looks as though he could be set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

He has now been joined by Alderweireld, who was substituted during his side’s draw at the Etihad and was seen clutching his hamstring as he limped off.

His is the worst possible news for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, with his side already trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by six points – with the Blues having a game in hand.

The Tottenham faithful will undoubtedly be praying that the injury is nothing too serious and Alderweireld is back on the pitch before long.