Tottenham player ratings from 2-2 draw at Man City, ranging from 3/10 to 7/10 as summer signing stands out

Following Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City earlier today, when goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min saw Spurs recover from 2-0 down, we rate and slate Mauricio Pochettino’s players based on their individual performances:

Hugo Lloris – Started off well, making good saves from David Silva and Raheem Sterling, but was extremely poor for the two goals, both of which were the result of huge errors on his part. 3/10

Kyle Walker – Whipped in an unbelievable cross for the first goal to give Spurs hope. However, was lucky not to be sent off for a penalty-box push on Sterling. 6/10

Eric Dier – Poor display, including a silly yellow-card challenge, in the first half. In the second half, commanded the Spurs defence following Toby Alderweireld’s injury. 5/10

Toby Alderweireld – Passing surprisingly loose. It’s normally much better. Didn’t pick up De Bruyne run for second the goal. 4/10

Kevin Wimmer – An average-to-poor performance. Was brought off at half time with a booking hanging over his head and having taken one risk too many in possession. 4/10

Danny Rose – A great tackle to dispossess Sterling when through on goal. Did well down the left hand side. 6/10

Danny Rose what a tackle! Ledleyesque pic.twitter.com/htRfet53j3 — Spurs Nostalgia (@thfcnostalgia) January 21, 2017

Moussa Dembele – Wasn’t able to get a hold on the game, lost out in tackles and generally didn’t seem his usual self. 4/10

Victor Wanyama – Best Spurs player throughout, thanks to good blocks and tackles, particularly to stop Fabian Delph scoring late on. Ensured that City were kept to only two goals. 7/10

Christian Eriksen – Wasn’t able to get on the ball and dictate the play. No defence-splitting passes or excellent set-piece deliveries. like we are used to seeing. 4/10

Dele Alli – Received a yellow card for a silly push on Nicolas Otamendi. A great run into the box for goal – Frank Lampard esque – and a good header to bring his team back into the tie. However, was quiet for the majority of the game. 6/10

? @Dele_Alli heads in his 11th #PL goal of the season to pull one back for Spurs. Still 2-1 (64 mins) #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/nLrMgdJOh9 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2017

Harry Kane – Was kept considerably quiet by Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov, until the 77th minute when he assisted Son Heung-min’s equaliser with a delightful flick. 5/10

Subs:

Son Heung-min (replaced Wimmer 45 mins) – Great finish for the leveller, made Spurs a stronger outlet on that left hand side, working with Rose well. 6/10

Harry Winks replaced Alderweireld (65 mins) – Calm and collected on the ball when he came on. Looks a promising young talent. 6/10

Moussa Sissoko replaced Dembele (78 mins) – Didn’t provide Spurs with a new attacking outlet or any kind of defensive stability. His £30m-worth that Tottenham paid (fee reported by BBC Sport) in August was no where to be seen. 4/10