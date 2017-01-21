(Video) Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown displays his supreme quality with impressive solo run and stunning finish to match

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown scored an absolute stunner for Huddersfield today.

The Blues have a plethora of talent out on loan, but Brown may well be one of the most promising they have on their books. After impressing at every level during his youth career, he made the step-up to professional football and has taken to it like a fish to water.

Brown displayed his talent for everyone to see with this solo run and superb finish.