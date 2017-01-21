(Video) Dele Alli pulls one back for Tottenham with bullet header that left Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo helpless

Dele Alli has cut Tottenham’s deficit to one against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Spurs trailed by two after two calamitous errors from captain Hugo Lloris gifted Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne simple finishes.

Alli has pulled one back, however, latching onto the end of Kyle Walker’s sweet delivery and heading home past the helpless Claudio Bravo. The England international has been enjoying an excellent season for Spurs, he is going right to the very top.