(Video) Hugo Lloris gifts Manchester City the lead after calamitous error hands Leroy Sane a simple tap-in

Leroy Sane gave Manchester City the lead against Tottenham thanks to a calamitous error from Hugo Lloris.

Kevin Bruyne played a lofted pass over the Spurs defence in the direction of Sane. Lloris came out of his goal to meet the ball, but could only head it against Sane and it gifted the German a simple finish.

Tottenham have work to do if they want to keep pace with Premier League leaders Chelsea at the top of the table.