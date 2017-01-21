(Video) Manchester City were robbed of a penalty just seconds before Tottenham equalised after Raheem Sterling was fouled

Manchester City should have been awarded a penalty during their draw with Tottenham after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Kyle Walker.

Walker clearly pushed Sterling in the back while he was through on goal, with only Hugo Lloris to beat. It knocked the City winger off balance, and his finish was a poor one.

It was completely missed by the match officials, and ultimate proved costly after Spurs equalised. The standard of refereeing in the Premier League just gets worse and worse.