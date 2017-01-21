(Video) Kevin De Bruyne doubles Manchester City’s advantage over Tottenham after Hugo Lloris makes another costly mistake

Kevin De Bruyne doubled Manchester City’s advantage thanks to another calamitous error from Hugo Lloris.

Leroy Sane gave the home side the lead after Lloris completely misjudged De Bruyne’s lofted pass. The Frenchman has cost his side once more after spilling a cross into De Bruyne’s path.

The Belgian made no mistake, putting City two ahead and out of sight. What a reaction this has been from Pep Guardiola’s side after their 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park last weekend.