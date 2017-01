Son Heung-min has equalised for Tottenham against Manchester City at the Etihad this evening.

Man City took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne. The pair capitalised on Hugo Lloris’ calamitous errors to find the back of the net.

Dele Alli pulled one back for Spurs with a bullet header, and Son has just completed the comeback. The South Korean found the bottom corner with an expert finish. This could be a pivotal moment in the title race.