(Video) Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester United record with stunning free-kick to rescue Mourinho’s men

Manchester United ace Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record to bag his 250th club goal, and what a way to do it.

Juan Mata’s own goal had looked as though it would consign the visitors to a defeat despite the fact that they continued to push for an equaliser until the end.

When they needed a bit of magic, Rooney was on hand to provide it as he stepped up and swung in a glorious free-kick to rescue a point for his side and protect their 17-game unbeaten run.

Wayne Rooney's 250th goal for Manchester United. What an important goal. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hreU7lqHkO — United Report (@ManUtdReport_) January 21, 2017

Ever the professional though, Rooney’s first instinct after seeing the ball nestle into the back of the net was to retrieve it and push for a winner.

However, the goal of course had personal significance too as it took the England international to 250 goals for United, which sees him surpass Sir Bobby Charlton at the top of the club’s goalscoring records.

It will have undoubtedly been a proud moment for the 31-year-old, but to do in such fashion and in the circumstances that he did, he won’t be forgetting it any time soon as he now looks to move clear and continue to add to his United tally in the weeks and months ahead.