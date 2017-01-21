Wayne Rooney record reaction: Praise floods in for ‘legend’ as he bags 250th Manchester United goal

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for the club on Saturday, moving him clear of Sir Bobby Charlton as the club’s record goalscorer.

It came in dramatic fashion as the 31-year-old swung in a dangerous free-kick late on against Stoke City to earn his side a point.

Almost 13 years on since his arrival at Old Trafford from Everton, the United No.10 will now hope to continue to add to his tally in the coming weeks and months having finally taken the pressure off his shoulders to claim the record.

While there was disappointment that United couldn’t claim all three points, it was a significant landmark on a personal level for the England international and former teammates, pundits and manager Jose Mourinho were all full of praise for Rooney.

“The record is the record,” the Portuguese tactician noted in his post-match interview. “It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world. Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United.”

Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal scoring record with a freekick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2017

Congratulations @WayneRooney on an incredible achievement — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2017

Yes Wazza @WayneRooney! 250 goals! What an achievement to be @ManUtd's all time top scorer! #legend — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 21, 2017