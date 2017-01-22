Arsenal 2-1 Burnley player ratings: Alexis Sanchez gets an 8 as his stoppage time penalty secures all three points

Arsenal took all three points from their clash with Burnley thanks to a late penalty from Alexis Sanchez.

Burnley put up a fight, but they eventually capitulated to the Gunners’ barrage of attacks. Mustafi latched onto the end of Mesut Ozil’s in-swinging corner and his header nestled in the bottom corner. You can see his first Arsenal goal here.

Burnley were awarded a penalty in the seven minutes of injury time, and Gray made no mistake from 12 yards. Seconds later, Jon Moss pointed to the spot again, this time awarding the Gunners a penalty. Alexis Sanchez never looked like missing, and scored his 15th goal of the Premier League season.

Arsene Wenger’s side finished the game with ten men after Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card for a strong challenge. You can see the challenge that saw him have an early bath here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 5, Gabriel 5, Mustafi 7, Koscielny 7, Monreal 6, Ramsey 5, Xhaka 3, Iwobi 4, Ozil 8, Sanchez 8, Giroud 6.

Burnley player ratings: Heaton 7, Lowton 6, Keane 8, Mee 7, Ward 6, Boyd 5, Marney 5, Hendrick 6, Defour 7, Gray 8, Barnes 4.