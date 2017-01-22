Chelsea and Man United to lock horns over promising Benfica defender but the Portuguese giants will demand a hefty fee

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to lock horns in the race to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo, according to The Sun.

Semedo is widely considered one of the best full-backs in Portugal. He is remarkably well-rounded for a 23-year-old, and well accomplished in both defence and attack.

He has become a cornerstone in Benfica’s defence and his stellar performances also earned him a well-deserved call-up for the Portuguese national team. It also appears to have captured the attention of two Premier League giants.

As per The Sun, both Chelsea and Man United are interested in securing Semedo’s services. The tabloid believe that Benfica will allow him to leave if their asking price of £34.5 million is paid in full.

That is an extraordinary figure for a player who is largely unproven at the top level, but Semedo has the potential to go to the very top.

It remains to be seen whether either side will make a move to sign him this month.