Chelsea star in talks over €30m summer exit but Conte won’t get desired swap deal

Real Madrid are reportedly in talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’s representatives over a €30m move in the summer, but Alvaro Morata will not move in the opposite direction.

The Spanish giants are said to have made the Belgian international their top target for the summer, with Keylor Navas seemingly not doing enough to hold down the position long-term.

According to The Mirror, Real have put aside €30m to sign the shot-stopper, who could welcome a return to the Spanish capital after enjoying three successful years on loan at rivals Atletico.

Courtois still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current Chelsea contract, but with no progress over an extension, it’s claimed that preliminary talks are already underway between his camp and Real officials.

If he does leave, it will be a major blow for Antonio Conte as he’ll have to replace one of the best players in his squad, and he’ll be left with a difficult decision over whether or not to promote Asmir Begovic or bring in a new goalkeeper.

One player that isn’t likely to join the Premier League leaders is Morata, with Chelsea said to be willing to discuss a deal for Courtois provided that the Spaniard is included in a swap deal.

The Mirror claim that Real boss Zinedine Zidane has no interest in selling the striker and so has ruled out the swap, but depending on how strong their desire to sign Courtois is, they could have a change of heart closer to the summer in order to make the deal happen.

Chelsea’s interest in Morata reportedly stems from the fact that Conte is considering a long-term replacement for Diego Costa, who was dropped last weekend after talk of an offer from China as well as a bust-up in training.

The official line from the club was that he was struggling with a back injury, but it remains to be seen whether or not his absence was that innocent with Conte likely to oversee further changes to his squad in the summer.