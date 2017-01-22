Chelsea vs Hull City starting lineups: Diego Costa and Antonio Conte put their feud behind them as the Spaniard leads the line

Chelsea host Hull City this afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side are firm favourites to lift the title come May, but they can’t afford to get complacent and will need to be at their best today to pick up all three points.

Hull are in trouble. They may well need a miracle to maintain their Premier League status. The Tigers need to start picking up points if they want to remain in the top tier of English football.

Diego Costa has returned to the squad after missing out against Leicester. He and Conte appear to have put their feud behind them and it will undoubtedly be of great benefit to their side. The Spaniard currently leads the race for the Golden Boot having found the back of the net on 14 occasions so far this term, today provides a great opportunity to add to his account.

Here are how both sides line up: